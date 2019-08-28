Sevier County Fair underway

The Sevier County Fair has begun and will continue until September 2nd.

This year's fair features an array of activities such as entertainment, shows, exhibits, livestock viewing and other rides and games.

Admission into the fair is six dollars for adults and free for those 10 and under. An unlimited free ride pass costs 20 dollars.

The fair is located at 754 Old Knoxville Highway, Sevierville, TN 37862. More information can be found on their website.

In addition to the Sevier County Fair, the Tennessee Valley Fair will take place starting on the sixth of September.

