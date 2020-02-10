Sevier County Public Library wants your old railroad photos

Sevierville contractors were working on developments in the downtown area when they discovered the 110-year-old Old Smoky Railroad tracks.

The Sevier County Public Library along with the entire community has enjoyed seeing the progress of the downtown Sevierville development as well as the historical discoveries along the way.

The library now wants to increase its records of the area's history with photos from the people who lived there.

The Rel and Wilma Maples History Center is looking to document important historical information, documents and photos for future generations.

Genealogist Tim Fisher wants members of the community to drop by with all their old railroad or historical photos. Fisher plans to scan the images into the history center database so the library can have a digital copy available for generations to come.

The library said your original photos will not be kept by the library any longer than it takes to scan them into the computer and they will not be damaged in the process.

Anyone with original photos they are willing to share is asked to bring the images to the SCPLS King Family Library located at 408 High Street in Sevierville during the hours of 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the week. The photos can also be brought to the Rel & Wilma Maples History Center on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information call 865-365-1432.

