Sevier County artist paints butterfly mural

A Sevier County artist says she’s working to brighten up downtown with a new mural.

Pinkie Mistry said she wanted to create a beautiful butterfly-themed piece of art on an old storage building near the gazebo.

Mistry says the butterfly is right for Sevierville because it's Dolly Parton’s hometown.

Mistry is the first to bring her artwork downtown and several others have plans to do the same.

She said she’s honored to brighten up her hometown.

