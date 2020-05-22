Sevier County bracing for weekend visitors as state reopens

Tourist cities in Sevier County are bracing for a surge in visitors as the state reopens and people begin commemorating Memorial Day.

Sevierville / Source: WVLT News

Many attractions, such as Ripley's Aquarium, reopened Friday, and business owners and community leaders have been prepping for weeks for that moment.

WVLT News spotted people outside of the museum attraction WonderWorks lined up waiting to get in Friday afternoon. Officials at the in-door park said it came up with new ways to keep customers and employees safe, including closing certain exhibits.

Other businesses told WVLT News a goal was to bring some normalcy--and safety--to everyone's experience while in the area.

