Sevier County businesses get ready to re-open

Sevier County businesses are getting ready to reopen.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has said some businesses, including retail, restaurants, and hair salons, can reopen April 27. The "Safer at Home" order expires April 30.

Most major Sevier County attractions haven't set a date to reopen, but some smaller businesses have been getting ready for visitors.

"It's been a tough time for the area," said Josh Mayberry with Top Concepts. The group operates several attractions including Crave Golf and Top Jump Trampoline Park.

Mayberry says safety is top the top priority as the businesses reopen.

"We plan to follow all the orders from local and state authorities," said Mayberry. "We plan to have ample hand sanitizer on hand."

Like many businesses, Top Concepts is waiting on final guidance for reopening rules like social distancing and the number of guests allowed.

In the meantime, Mayberry said he will roll out the red carpet for visitors when they return to Sevier County.