Sevier County campgrounds welcoming weekend of fun

Memorial Day usually kicks off a summer of fun— and a busy time in the Smokies.

Folks from all over flock to East Tennessee for our attractions and beautiful mountains. While some enjoy a cabin or hotel, others enjoy something a little closer to nature with a camper.

Malcolm Johnson, the owner of Big Meadow Family Campground in Townsend, said that's exactly what people are looking for now more than ever.

"They are tired of being home, and tired of being locked up," Johnson said.

Every single one of their more than 70 spots had been booked for the holiday weekend. Some camping is the perfect way to vacation while staying safe in the coronavirus era.

"You bring your own bed, your own kitchen and groceries," Johnson said. "You can be as close to your family as you want to be, yet maintaining a social distance from everyone else."

Knowing that, he said demand for campers is at an all time high.

"The manufacturers are putting new campers out just as fast they can manufacture and deliver them to the dealers," Johnson said. "We’ve got the perfect place to park them."

Big Meadow Family Campground was named the top campground in the country for 2019 by the National Association of Campground and RV parks.

