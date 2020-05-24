Sevier County deputies searching for missing 15-year-old

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in the search for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Officials said Anna Welborn left her home in Blount County on May 23 and has not been in contact with her family since.

Deputies believe Welborn could be in the Seymour area of Sevier County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sevier County Sheriff's Office Dispatch at 865-453-4668 or the Blount County Sheriff's Office at 865-273-5200.

