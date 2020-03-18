Sevier County Food Ministries offering curb-side pickup

As many restaurants and stores shift their schedules and practices amid the coronavirus outbreak, a Sevier County food bank is doing the same and making it easier for people in need to get access to food.

Sevier County Food Ministries announced that it will be offering pick-up services starting March 19. The food ministry will be drive-thru only until further notice.

"At this time we are offering drive around service for supplemental groceries only, and our thrift store will remain closed until further notice. This also means that we will not be able to accept thrift store donations at this time. Thank you for understanding," the organization said on their website.

They will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The ministry is located at 890 Old Knoxville Highway

Sevierville, TN 37862.

