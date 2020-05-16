Tips for new gardeners as growing season approaches

Sevier County Master Gardeners said spring has been active with many first time gardeners looking for tips.

A lot of the soil in Sevier County can make gardening difficult, and gardeners suggest using raised beds.

For those who are in smaller spaces like an apartment, they recommend vertical beds.

The University of Tennessee Extension Office said it has been busy with people asking questions about when to plant and what to plant.

“This has been a big spring for people building expanding gardens, trying gardening for the first time,” said Dixie Seaton, Master Gardener.

The master gardeners have just a few plants left from their spring sale. They say you can contact the office in Sevierville and make arrangements to pick up some plants.

