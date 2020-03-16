Sevier County hotels stay open, increase cleaning practices

The Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center, home to our Sevier County Bureau, says they have had some cancellations, but others are still going forward with spring break plans.

For those who are there, the hotel is disinfecting everything to keep people as healthy as possible.

“This is happening right in the middle of spring break. Normally the hotel would be full of people, but as you can see in the lobby, you and I and just a couple of other people. So I’m hoping this will pin up demand when this is over,” said Karl Thomas, with The Ramsey. “We’re cleaning like crazy, everybody is wiping and disinfecting. So we’re disinfecting everything in the whole hotel. We’re just going to sit back and wait and see what happens.”

Thomas says all of their group have cancelled for conventions over the next month, including the Pigeon Forge Rotary Club.

He says he’s ordered additional stand up hand sanitizing stations to place around the building for people to use.