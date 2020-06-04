Sevier County looking for turned away Disney interns

Internships all across the country are being canceled this summer, but businesses in Sevier County are opening their doors for these learning experiences and believe Disney interns could help.

Sevier County launched a new program called SHIP, the Southern Hospitality Internship Program, for students to gain real-life work experience in Sevier County’s Hospitality & Tourism industry.

This new program is already helping businesses who won’t be getting international students due to COVID-19.

“They’ll learn everything from housekeeping to our front desk, to our laundry operation. They’re learning revenue management, marketing, finance, how to be a general manager. Pretty much everything from start to finish,” said Megan McClure with Oak Ten Hotel Management. “We just found out we’re not going to be getting any of those (students). We need as much help as we can get.”

There’s hundreds more available all across the county. That’s why the county hopes turned-away Disney interns will find a new place to work in the Smoky Mountains.

Emily Whaley, with Sevier County Economic Development, said the jobs and housing are in the county. Now they need the people.

“(Housing) was the biggest hurdle to get over. So we’re hoping that we have married everything together.”

Some interns will have the option to stay in dormitory-style housing newly opened at Wilderness at the Smokies just opened.

As students look for summer internships, Sevier County is ready.

“We’ve got students and college kids out there needing internships to fulfill their school programs, their requirements, their credit hours. And then we’ve got businesses over here saying we want some good qualified candidates,” added Whaley.

The economic commission says they have opportunities available in the fall and spring semester.

