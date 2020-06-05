Sevier County moves forward with Fourth of July planning

Sevier County is moving forward with Fourth of July plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While county officials say the annual fireworks display will be held in Gatlinburg, there will be no midnight parade. One city employee said they will be focusing on family-friendly activities and events that can be done safely.

“I think it’s important that people have family time and that they get back to some kind of normal. We still want to do it in a safe environment so we canceled the parade,” said Chad Netherland, the city's director of marketing and public relations.

City officials said, much like the New Year's Eve celebration, Gatlinburg will close down the parkway on July 4th and will invite guests to watch the show from the space needle.

In Sevierville, the Sevier County Tea Party is planning a July 4th caravan with a starting point at the old K-Mart. The group has invited street legal vehicles to come decked out in red, white and blue.

Pigeon Forge officials told WVLT News they are in the process of Fourth of July plans and will share soon.

