Sevier County plans for busy Labor Day weekend

Sevier County hotels said phone calls have been coming in from people looking for weekend options out of Florida. The approach of Hurricane Dorian has families looking for alternate plans.

Labor Day is already a busy travel weekend, now the county is planning for a completely booked weekend.

WVLT News Kyle Grainger checked with some hotels on August 29. they said it's shaping up pretty well. "So we're expecting to be pretty much at capacity this weekend," said Amanda Marr, Sevierville Chamber of Commerce.

While some people plan to come for fun, others are simply trying to get out of harms way.

Marr said Sevierville will offer many things with the weather here better than Florida.

Sevier County plans for The Smoky Mountain Fall Harvest Festival next, which has been extended giving guests a chance to experience fall much longer.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.