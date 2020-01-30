Sevier County tackles kudzu problem

Kudzu invaded East Tennessee decades ago, and you can see it all over. After the wildfires in Gatlinburg, officials say the plant has grown quickly, and now, they're looking for a way to get rid of it.

Terry Maddox said he's observed kudzu growth over the years, especially after 2016. "There is so much beautiful open land in and around Gatlinburg and the national park, and it will quickly over run some areas if we don't find a way to tackle it."

Keep Sevier Beautiful announced on Thursday night at a community meeting that they'll bring in experts from the park and Department of Agriculture to help.

While kudzu might be dormant in winter, it's waiting to creep back up in the warmer months.

