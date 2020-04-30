Sevier County tattoo parlor owner voices frustrations over differing county guidelines

Governor Lee signed an executive order with official regulations allowing close contact businesses to open next week on May 6th.

Source: Southern Draw

The executive order also makes an exception for counties with their own health departments to make their own reopening plans. This includes Knox County, where tattoo parlors can open on May 1st.

Rhonda Marsh owns Southern Drawl Skin Art Studio which sits on The Parkway in Pigeon Forge. She says it's a great location, but with a high overhead cost. She’s looking at $10,000 worth of bills from last month alone and no revenue.

She's praying her customers won’t go to Knox County where they can get in a tattoo earlier.

"Every business in Sevier County, but especially small businesses are really suffering not being open," said Marsh.

She says they're prepared to follow CDC guidelines and open when they can.

"We can be safe, if not safer. I almost just feel like, not saying that we’re being prejudiced, but do you know if you can go into a retail place and try on clothes and then go and put it back on the rack after it’s been on your body why can’t we open," said Marsh.

She's hoping her customers will wait another week to bring their vision to life in art form. Marsh says she plans on limiting staff and only taking clients if they make an appointment.

