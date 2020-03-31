Sevierville City Parks now closed due to COVID-19

The City of Sevierville has now closed city parks and the golf club to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All city parks now have signs and barriers up notifying people that they are closed indefinitely.

- City parks closed include:

- City Park

- Northview Optimist Park

- J.B Waters-Love Addition Park

- McMahan Addition Park

- Forks of the River Cemetery Park

- Hospital Greenway Trailhead Park.

The city's greenways remain open at this time.

The Sevierville Golf Club is also closed, however Mulligan's Restaurant will serve take out menu items from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

These facilities are closed indefinitely. For important up to date City information on the COVID-19 outbreak, please visit www.seviervilletn/covid-19.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.