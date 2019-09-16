Sevierville Fire Department issues temporary open burning ban

The Sevierville Fire Department issued a temporary ban on open burning in the city.

Fire officials said the ban is effective immediately.

The dry weather and low humidity has created a condition where open burning is too hazardous, according to SFD Fire Chief Matt Henderson.

“The ban on opening burning will be in effect until significant rainfall is received,” Chief Henderson said.

Sevierville residents will be notified when the ban is lifted, Chief Henderson added.

At this time, cooking fires (such as outdoor grills) are allowed but should be conducted with extreme caution.

Officials remind the public that they are always required to obtain a permit prior to beginning any open burning, and it is always illegal to discharge fireworks in the City of Sevierville.

