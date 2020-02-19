Missing Sevierville child found safe

Sevierville Police said a missing 11-year-old was found safe.

Johan Nolasco was reported missing at about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday morning from 157 Runyan Circle.

Sevierville Police Department Tweeted that he was missing just after 6 a.m., then that he was found about 20 minutes later.

Johan has been found and he is unharmed. — Sevierville, TN P.D. (@SeviervillePD) February 19, 2020

Johan had last been seen at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. He is described as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet tall and 100 pounds. He may be wearing blue jeans, a light blue t-shirt with front lettering, black jacket with a green stripe down sleeves, black high top tennis shoes with bleach stains and black prescription Oakley glasses.

