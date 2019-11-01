Sevierville bar closed by court order

A court order has closed a Sevierville bar, calling it a public nuisance.

The doors of Glow Sky Lounge & Bar were locked on Thursday after weeks of complaints by neighbors. Neighbors complained of noise and traffic. They said they’ve called police several times to the bar.

The bar is located in the Red Bank area of Sevierville and on the front door you can now see a pad lock and a court order saying why the bar was closed.

A spokesperson for Sevierville said he’ll have more information on Friday about the closure.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.