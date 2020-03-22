Sevierville church holds 'drive-in' Sunday service

Members of The Lift Church in Sevierville gathered together outside for Sunday morning service.

With more than 500 cases of the Corona Virus reported in Tennessee alone, social distancing has changed the way people carry out everyday activities and group functions.

"Since we couldn't have service inside with everyone rather than just do online, which we did as well, but we decided we do a drive-in church," said Church Pastor Keith Nix.

The drive-in service resembled the set up of a drive-in movie theater, but instead of a big screen, the front lawn of the church became the pulpit. Members of the congregation parked their cars in the parking lot, and rolled down their windows to hear the sermon.

"I think it's wonderful," said church member Carla Coggins. "It's still a way we can gather together so we're not missing the community experience of a time of worship and gathering together. I think it's so vital and so needed right now cause its so much chaos and confusion."

Pastor Nix said he hopes to continue the drive-in church services until social distancing guidelines are lifted.

"We want to honor the government, the president and the governor and their wishes and desires," said church member Daryl Thomas. "We also want to honor God and so I think we struck a happy medium with that."

