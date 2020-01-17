Sevierville classroom hosts Titans party

With just one win separating them from the Super Bowl, the Titans are getting support from all corners of Tennessee, including one classroom in Sevierville.

Stephen Meehan describes himself and his wife, Helen, as "avid" Titans fans. So avid, in fact, that they went out to their granddaughter Chloe's classroom at the Hilltop Child Development Center and threw a Titans-themed party.

Meehan said they did it "in an effort to rally support among her class to push our beloved team past the AFC Championship round and into the Super Bowl."

The children got into it, many of them wearing Titans-themed or UT-themed clothes to the party.

The Titans play against the Chiefs on Sunday at 3 p.m. on WVLT.

