Affordable Sevierville clinic announces expansion plans

On its 20th anniversary, Mountain Hope Good Shepherd Clinic announced that they will be expanding.

The clinic is adding nearly 2,400 square feet to help meet demands for their services.

"We were challenged to actually meet the demand of all of the patients but with the expansion we will not have any problem to do that in the future," said Deborah Murph, the clinic's Executive Director.

Since 1999, the clinic has served more than 26,000 people in Sevier County.

Tennessee State Bank said they'd donate $50,000 to the cause.

