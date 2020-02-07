Sevierville community remembers legacy of teacher killed in accident

People are remembering Brooke Sampson, a Sevier County teacher who died in a tragic accident.

Thursday afternoon, Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that a tree fell on a van. The city of Sevierville said six city employees were in the van headed from Townsend to Sevierville.

Students and parents are shocked and are rallying around her in prayer, like 7th grader Josh and his mom Lindsay Hamm.

Sampson, 36, taught Josh's 4th-grade class at Sevierville Intermediate School. Hamm says she left a lasting impact on the kids that she taught.

"That year was the biggest year for him, the 4th grade. He was trying things he never tried before and coming out of his shell," said Hamm.

Josh is autistic. Hamm explained people can look at that as a hard thing to tackle, but not Sampson.

She said the first time Josh ever got in trouble was in her class. He came home crying with tears down his cheeks because he wanted Sampson to be proud of him.

"The way she would sit him down and talk to him it truly had an impact; he really wanted to be good," said Hamm.

Josh still holds onto a birthday card from his favorite teacher and her husband Michael.

"She is right now watching over me like a little angel," said Josh.

The students at Sevierville Intermediate School are out of school until Monday for bad weather. When they return, the school will be missing the beloved teacher.

