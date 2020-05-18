Sevierville doughnut shop forced to close due to pandemic

Open for 5 years, surviving a death in the family and a slow down of sales, a global pandemic was the final straw that forced the closure of Courthouse Donuts in Sevierville.

“You know in baseball 3 strikes you're out? We looked at it like a baseball game. I sat down with my two boys and said 'what do you want to do?'” said Jennifer Dyer, owner of Courthouse Donuts. “Year 5 has been the worst challenge that I’ve ever experienced.”

The restaurant is right at the corner of Bruce and Court Avenue in downtown Sevierville. It’s become a spot that many in Sevier County have come to enjoy for lunch, a sweet treat and community gatherings. Dyer says she’ll miss the customers overall.

“That’s probably the hardest part, we did everything that we could to make that corner the best place in Sevier County,” she said.

Inside the windows you can see chairs and tables put away and business at a standstill after crossing many hurdles to make it to year 5.

“We experienced things in year 3 with the sudden death of a family member and that rocked our world a little bit, but we were able to come back from that,” she said.

Dyer says the construction in downtown Sevierville brought business to a crawl. But it was COVID-19 that brought business to a screeching halt. Now she says she has no option but to leave the doors closed.

“We saved for construction. A lot of people have said why don’t you do to-go, why don't you do curbside. I’m like we don’t have a curb right now, she said. “It’s made it difficult, yes. We knew that, but the worst part has been the pandemic that nobody knew was coming right on top of that.”

A global pandemic that’s now felt on main street with a parting word of thanks for 5 years of memories.

“From me and my family to say thank you, we love everybody, it’s just time. It’s time for us to move on to the next chapter, I think,” she added. “The people in downtown Sevierville have been hit doubly hard. I would just ask, you want a burger go to Graze Burgers. You need to rent a tux go see Ashley at Beauty and the Beast.”

Dyers said since posting on Facebook Monday she’s had several people offer to buy her business.

