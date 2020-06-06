Sevierville farmers market opens for the season

Fresh fruits and vegetables along with homemade items are back in Sevierville.

The Downtown Farmers Market opened up Friday for the season. Community members can find fresh Grainger County tomatoes, okra, and potatoes at the farmers market.

Several local kinds of honey and homemade sauces were also on display. Day one was a little wet and showers came through off and on.

The farmers market is open Fridays at the Sevierville Municipal Complex from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

