Sevierville looks to open up waterways

Sevierville is looking to expand recreation opportunities on the rivers that surround the city.

They are trying to develop what’s called a “blueway” which is similar to a greenway except this trail is on water.

Austin Williams owns property on the river and after meeting with the city thinks the new blueway project is a great opportunity. “I’m more excited about the opportunity to have a blueway access right in downtown. The city’s parks and rec has done a great job with the greenways, and we’re looking forward to see what the blueways would mean for the City of Sevierville and specifically downtown.”

Sevierville is looking to build access points along six to eight miles of the rivers that flow through town, which could flow in new opportunities for business.

Alison Bullock with the National Park Service told a group during a public meeting on Friday that Sevierville has a lot to work with.

“Both prongs have opportunities for access from Walter’s State Community College, right through the downtown area as well as connecting city park and eventually maybe Pigeon Forge,” said Bullock. “There’s two different prongs of the river that connect together. They eventually flow into the French Broad Blueway, both prongs have opportunities for access.”

The city believes a starting point could be on property located at City Park. The city already owns the land and it’s relatively flat, making it easy for boaters to access. But where to get out is another factor in the equation. The city is looking at several options including along the greenway or other city owned properties downstream.

“One of the good things we got out of today, a good feel for different access points. Some that can be more expensive and some that might not be as expensive that could be developed early on,” said city spokesperson Bob Stahlke.

So far some have brought concerns for pollution and trash along the river. But so far several in the audience liked what they heard and saw on paper.

“I think it all works really well together. You can be on one end of Sevierville and hop on a bicycle and ride all the way to the other,” added Williams.

There’s no time line to start any construction, but in a city survey this ranked high on the list for the citizens would like to see.

