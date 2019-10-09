Sevierville man charged with attempted murder after girlfriend found with multiple stab wounds

According to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office, one man was arrested and after his girlfriend was found laying in the road with multiple stab wounds.

Authorities said they received a 911 call just after 10 Tuesday morning of a woman who had been pushed from a car and was laying in the roadway at the 800 block of Gnatty Branch Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they reportedly found a 19-year-old woman laying in the road with multiple stab wounds.

The woman was transported to The University of Tennessee Medical Center to be treated for her injuries.

Investigators found 22-year-old Hayden K. Ownby at his home on Briar Way in Pigeon Forge. He was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Ownby is being held on a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on November 13.

Authorities said an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.