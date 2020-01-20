Sevierville marches to make MLK's dream come true

A cold morning march in Sevierville painted the picture to one of Doctor Martin Luther King Junior's dreams.

It looked like a typical march that started from the First Baptist Church and ended at the Sevier County Courthouse. The city's makeup, however, is different.

Less than one percent of the population are African-Americans, a number Jamesena Miller said hasn't changed.

"It was for a while that we were not doing it at all and not represented at all in the community and went to other communities to support the MLK Day," Miller said.

She's one of the founders of the 15-year march. Though the representation is low, so many come out honoring King's fight.

A question that comes up is how did they get so much support?

"We get that question often," Carroll McMahan, who is on the city's MLK Day Committee, said.

McMahan said the answer is simple.

"It might be predominately all Caucasian here, but we still should all fight for social justice and fight against inequality," McMahan said.

King was assassinated while bridging different races together on common ground. More than 50 years later, the national holiday does the same.

"It shows what inclusiveness can become if you make an effort and if you sit around the table and talk and try to come to common goals," Miller said.

The march was also strategically routed to pass between two historic landmarks. It started at the the courthouse, which was built with bricks from the McMahan's, an African-American family from Sevier County. It ended at First Baptist Church, which is more than 200-years-old.

