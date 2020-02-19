Sheriff: Sevierville mother admits to injuring 7-month old over crying

Sevier County officials said a woman was arrested after detectives responded to a report of child abuse at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville on Feb. 14.

Upon arrival, officials said they determined the reported abuse occurred on the 1000 block of Beverly Hills Drive in Sevierville.

Detectives interviewed the mother of the child, Carrisa Rayfield, 22, who said she injured her child that morning while trying to pick him up, according to court documents.

Investigators said Rayfield admitted to injuring the child two to three times a day due to her frustrations with the child's constant crying.

The 7-month-old had multiple fractures on multiple parts of its body that were in various stages of healing, according to investigators.

Rayfield told detectives the abuse had been going on since before Oct. 2019, court documents stated.

Rayfield was arrested and faces charges of aggravated child abuse.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.