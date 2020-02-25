Sevierville named top travel destination

Sevierville was named one of the top trending destinations in the country, according to Tripadvisor.

Tripadvisor announced the top 25 trending and emerging travel destinations in the U.S. and throughout the world.

Sevierville ranked no. 23 on the list. Memphis was also featured on the list at number 15. The top trending travel destination in the U.S. was Key Largo, Florida. Louisville, Kentucky, and Greenville, South Carolina, were also featured on the list.

The destinations were chosen using an algorithm that measured year-over-year increase in positive traveler review ratings for accommodations, restaurants and attractions.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.