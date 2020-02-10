Sevierville neighborhood preps for flooding

A Sevierville neighborhood prepared for flooding as heavy rains are expected to hit Tuesday and on through the week.

The community on Snapp Road in Sevierville experienced heavy rains in flooding last week. The flooding kept some in their homes.

With more rain expected soon, Rusty Hux said they can only wait and see how bad it will get overnight.

Hux said he never thought last week's flooding would get as bad as it did. "I've prepared next time. The cars and everything, we will put in the back yard."

Snapp Road is open on Monday night, but rain and flooding could cause problems for the community again.

