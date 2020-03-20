Sevierville officer injured attempting to stop fleeing suspect

The Sevierville Police Department said an officer was injured trying to stop a suspect from fleeing on Thursday.

Investigators said, on March 19, SPD Officer Travis Byram stopped a vehicle for "an apparent altered license plate" on Dolly Parton Parkway near Industrial Park Drive.

The police department said Ofc. Byram said he saw what appeared to be meth in the backseat of the vehicle between two passengers.

The police department said Ofc. Byram tried to stop the driver, but the driver fled. During the altercation, investigators said the officer received a contusion and abrasions to his arm caused by the moving vehicle.

At around 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office saw the vehicle and attempted a pursuit, which led back into Sevierville.

Police set out spike strips on Highway 139 in an attempt to damage the vehicle. The driver was eventually apprehended in Knox County by Jefferson County deputies.

Investigators identified the driver as 40-year-old Benjamin Hugh Justus

The driver was identified as 40-year old Benjamin Hugh Justus of New Market. Warrants were obtained for aggravated assault, felony evading and not having a valid drivers license. Investigators said he also had an outstanding warrant for felony evading on another occasion, and he faces charges from the JCSO as well.

Sevierville police said Ofc. Byram was treated and released from the hospital.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.