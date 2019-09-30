Two airlifted to hospital after chase leads to crash in Sevierville

Sevierville police said a law enforcement chase ended in an injury crash on Veterans Boulevard at Middle Creek.

According to officials, the chase began after police attempted to pull over a truck for improper tags. Police said the truck fled northbound before running into a raised median.

Two people were injured and airlifted to a local hospital, according to reports.

The northbound lanes on Veterans Blvd. are open. The southbound lane is being rerouted down Middle Creek.

Officials said traffic is congested near the Sevierville Primary and Middle Creek and ask drivers to avoid the area.

WVLT has a crew at the scene of the incident.

