Sevierville police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Sevierville police asked for the public's help in the search for a missing 11-year-old Saturday afternoon.

Police said Marian Lee Fraley was last seen early Saturday morning in the area of Mayors Drive.

According to reports, Marian may be riding a 21-inch pink and turquoise bike and wearing a black hoodie with blue jeans.

Marian is described as having brown hair, hazel eyes, standing 5'4" and weighs 125 pounds.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Marian is asked to call the Sevierville Police Department at 865-453-5506.

