Sevierville teen creates crafty link to help cure cancer

Thirteen-year-old Audrey Knepp is always up to something. She's either working at her family's business or taking center stage at a play. Knepp does it all, and she even went toe-to-toe with heart cancer at 11-months-old.

"I had one on my cheek, and on my eye and on my head. They were just everywhere," Knepp said of her cancerous tumors.

Those tumors didn't stand a chance. After 11 years in remission, she's a national ambassador for Children's Miracle Network. She's now taking on a new task. She's selling her custom set of necklaces.

"I call this one the Titanic because it reminds me of the movie and the green is for my birthstone because I was born in May," Knepp said.

The sales are not for her gain. Folks over at Kendra Scott in Knoxville are teaming up with East Tennessee's Children's Hospital to raise awareness and money by selling Audrey's and other local girl's jewelry sets.

"We truly believe that we always have something to give," Store Manager Marissa Campbell said.

The necklaces will be sold Sept. 5th at Kendra Scott off of Kingston Pike for one day only. However, the store will continue a fundraiser throughout the month for Childhood Cancer Awareness month.

Twenty-percent of the proceeds will go toward East Tennessee's Children's Hospital in Knoxville.

