Sevierville's 2020 Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival canceled

The Sevierville Chamber of Commerce announced the 2020 Bloomin' BBQ & Bluegrass Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The festival was originally scheduled for May 15-16, 2020. The festival is now rescheduled to May 14-15, 2021.

“An event this size has a lot of moving parts,” says Sevierville Chamber of Commerce CEO Brenda McCroskey. “We had to make a decision sooner rather than later. With so much uncertainty regarding when we will be able to hold large-scale events again, we decided the prudent thing to do was cancel the event for 2020 and move as much of it as possible to next year.”

Organizers said they are working closely with entertainers, sponsors, vendors and competitors to move as much of this year's planned event as possible to next year's date.

“We appreciate the support of our board, sponsors, the City of Sevierville, vendors, entertainers, competitors, eventgoers and everyone who comes together to make this a great event every year,” says McCroskey. “We believe that 2021 will be a fantastic year for our community and we look forward to enjoying a great Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass festival with everyone.”

Organizers said so far their plans have worked and many entertainers, including Shenandoah, have agreed to perform next year.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

