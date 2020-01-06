Sewage leaks cause concern at Montgomery Village

Residents of Montgomery Village took to Facebook to express concerns regarding problems with sewage drainage in their neighborhood.

"Our children play here," said Diana Hill." It stinks and it's unsanitary."

Images show waste from the sewer overflowing into a nearby storm drain.

WVLT News reporter Ashley Bohle witnessed crews from Rural Septic and Drain Cleaning working on a sewage leak near the Boys and Girls Club at the intersection of Joe Lewis Road and Daylily Drive.

She also captured images of waste collecting around a storm drain in Montgomery Village.

Sean Gilbert, senior vice president of Knoxville's Community Development Corporation wrote in a statement, "Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation (KCDC) and its contractors are actively working at Montgomery Village to repair a clogged sewer line, which has become an issue due to recent rainfall. The health and safety of KCDC residents and visitors is a top priority. The repair team will resolve the issue as quickly as possible."

