Sewers clogged after Americans turn to wipes during toilet paper shortage

Clogs in sewers and stormwater drains are increasing during the pandemic as home-bound Americans are seeking alternatives to bathroom tissue because of occasional shortages, while stepping up efforts to sanitize their dwellings and themselves.

Officials in U.S. cities and rural communities - and even the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency - have issued pleas to be careful about what gets flushed down the toilet, as wastewater plant operators report a surge of stopped-up pipes and damage to pumps and other equipment.

The outbreak is further strapping local budgets while sharpening debate over whether body wipes are suitable for toilet disposal.

