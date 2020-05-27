Seymour bison shot to death, partially beheaded; sheriff investigating

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a bison was found shot to death at a farm on Dinkins Road.

Deputies were called to the scene when the bison's owner discovered the animal's body Monday morning.

A report filed with the sheriff's office shows that someone tried to cut off the bison's head, but were apparently unsuccessful.

The owner said the last time they had seen the bison alive was on Friday and a neighbor reported hearing a gunshot just after 4:30 a.m Sunday morning.

The owner said they do not know who could be responsible for the shooting and no suspects were identified in the report.

A neighbor posted on Facebook about the incident saying, "I am so sad. One of the bison that live near us was murdered this weekend!

She asked that anyone with information about the incident notify the sheriff's office at 865-453-4668.

