Gas leak leads to evacuation at South Knoxville Home Depot

A South Knoxville Home Depot located at 140 Green Road closed Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak, according to an employee at the store.

Fire crews at the scene did not allow customers to enter the parking lot. A manager at the store told WVLT News that an evacuation order was put in place as a precaution after employees noticed the smell of gas.

Knoxville Utilities Board arrived at the scene to inspect for gas leaks and determined the store was not in danger.

A manager said smell was likely caused by a heating unit.

No one was hurt and the store reopened to customers after about one hour.

