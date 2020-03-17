Seymour restaurant's special comes with toilet paper

A pizza place in Seymour had an interesting "treat" to go with their dinner special a few nights ago--toilet paper.

On March 12, the Tennessee Pizza Company posted "We have the PAPER!! Tonight's dinner special" on Facebook with a picture that read "Free roll of toilet paper with the purchase of 2 large 1 topping pizzas."

Toilet paper has become a scare resource in the last few days as fears about coronavirus have sparked panic-buying across the country.

Manager Ivan Gonzalez said, "Everybody loved that post they come in and laugh about it."

Gonzalez said the offer still stands, and so far, only one person has taken a roll.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.