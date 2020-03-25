Neighborhood bringing joy to Knoxville assisted living community

While visitors are not permitted inside Shannondale Health Care Center, a neighborhood has found ways to safely communicate with their loved ones.

Daniel Beckner and his family, along with others in their neighborhood, collected and created kid-drawn notes and cards to drop off to the seniors who have not received visitors during the quarantine.

"It was beautiful and saddening at the same time, but an amazing experience," said Beckner.

The staff did an all-call telling the residents and employees to look out their window for a special message.

