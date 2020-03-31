Shaq speaks out after appearance in 'Tiger King'

The Netflix documentary "Tiger King" has taken the country by storm, and an appearance by famous basketball star Shaquille O'Neal has some puzzled.

If you haven't seen it, the documentary centers on Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as "Joe Exotic," and his Oklahoma ranch, where he kept, among other animals, tigers. Maldonado-Passage was sentenced to 22 years in prison in January after he was found guilty on multiple charges, including a murder-for-hire plot and the illegal sale of tiger cubs.

O'Neal appeared in the series, touring the ranch.

Shaquille O’Neal appeared in the opening episode of the series touring the Oklahoma ranch owned by Joseph Maldonado-Passage, the now-imprisoned and now-infamous “Joe Exotic.” O’Neal is seen referencing the visit the next night on TNT’s NBA broadcast, saying “Shoutout to Exotic Joe" and “I got two more tigers.”

WAFB reported that O'Neal spoke about his appearance in the show on a recent episode of "Big Podcast with Shaq."

"So we go in there, and it's a beautiful place, and the character that was there was Exotic Joe," O'Neal said. "We're there, and I dropped some donations for the tigers' foods and all that. We take pictures with [the] tigers. We went back a couple times. Then we go back another time, and we found out that he's involved with all the stuff, and then, actually, I stopped going."

O'Neal said he had donated to help tigers but hasn't bought any of the animals from Joe Exotic.

“I don’t harm tigers,” O’Neal said. “I love tigers. I love white tigers. Do I put donations to these zoos to help these tigers out? I do it all the time. Do I own tigers personally at my house? No. But I love tigers. Listen, people are going to make their own opinions, but again, I was just a visitor. I met this guy -- not my friend. Don’t know him. Never had any business dealings with him, and I had no idea any of that stuff was going on.”

Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WAFB. All rights reserved.