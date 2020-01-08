Share the Warmth: Donate to Project Help to keep families safe from the cold

Project Help is working to keep East Tennessee families safe from the cold.

100 percent of all donations go directly to helping families. Project Help is an emergency heating assistance program for those in need. This winter, that means Project Help will provide electricity, natural gas, propane, heating oil, wood, or coal for people in need of heat.

There are four ways to donate:

- Purchase a donation coupon at Food City

- Make a donation at any Home Federal Bank location

- Send a check to:

Project Help

P.O. Box 59017

Knoxville, TN 37950.

- Check the donation box on your next KUB bill

You can also set up a recurring donation here.

Donations will be accepted between January 8 and February 5, 2020.

