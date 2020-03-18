She said yes! Couple gets engaged in Market Square

Amidst, all of the craziness in the world a couple made plans to spend the rest of their lives together. The future Rosemary and Bryce Rollins met in college and got engaged in downtown Knoxville.

“We had talked about it but I was not expecting it at all,” said Rosemary.

The couple had been dating for 2 years. Bryce said he knew she was the one very early on she was the one.

“The hard part was figuring out how to do it,” said Bryce.

The two headed to dinner plans downtown. Rosemary thought they were just grabbing drinks with friends. Bryce had bought a dozen roses and asked a friend to take the photos. When Bryce stopped and got on a knee, Rosemary asked him why he stopped.

People passing by cheered loudly after she said yes.

