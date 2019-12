The Gatlinburg Sky Bridge posted a photo of a couple who got engaged on the bridge under the Christmas lights.

"Congratulations to Sarah and Colbi on their magical winter engagement suspended 500 feet above downtown on the illuminated Gatlinburg SkyBridge."

The SkyBridge is set to be open on Christmas Eve until 10 p.m. but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Learn more or get tickets here.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.