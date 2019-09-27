Shelby Co. man arrested for alleged TennCare fraud

The Tennessee Office of Inspector General (OIG) said a Shelby Co. man was arrested for TennCare fraud and theft of property.

Terry Thomas, 52, of Memphis, was arrested in a joint effort with the Shelby County Sheriff's Department Fugitive Unit.

Officials said Thomas was arrested on two counts of obtaining benefits through TennCare, although he did not qualify for the state health insurance program and one count of theft of property over $10,000.

Investigators said Thomas reported the mother of his dependent children did not live in his house, although evidence showed otherwise.

The information allowed Thomas to avoid reporting the mother's income that would have disqualified him for TennCare, according to reports.

“We are committed to saving taxpayers’ dollars, both state and federal, by investigating persons who provide false information to get TennCare,” Inspector Kim Harmon said. “The Office of Inspector General pursues both criminal and civil justice in these types of cases.”

Officials said Thomas could face up to 14 years in prison if convicted.

The OIG began full operation in February 2005 and has since investigated cases leading to over $3 million being repaid to TennCare. According to reports, 3,120 people have been charged with TennCare fraud to date.

