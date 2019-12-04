Child locked inside car that rolls into tree, Sevier Co. sheriff says

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on West Macon Lane Wednesday morning.

An investigator said a child was locked inside a vehicle when it rolled into a tree.

A witness at the scene said there was a baby strapped into the back seat of the vehicle and appeared to be sound asleep during the incident.

He said the mom stepped away to get something from the porch when the car locked itself with the keys inside and started driving in circles. He said he couldn't see how the car got put in gear.

No injuries have been reported.

WVLT News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more details.

