Sheriff: Dashcam video lost in technical malfunction

A Tennessee sheriff's office has lost thousands of videos from dashboard cameras due to a technical malfunction.

News outlets report a letter delivered to the Hamilton County District Attorney's Office last week said dash camera footage for all 130 patrol deputies recorded between Oct. 25, 2018, and Jan. 23 of this year was lost after a software failure.

Hamilton County District Attorney Neal Pinkston said his office would review all cases during the time frame in question to see if they can proceed.

Sheriff Jim Hammond said video footage for hot-button cases had already been downloaded, but footage in several cases can't be recovered.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.