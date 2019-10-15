Caregiver accused of brutally beating elderly woman

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office announced that a caregiver was arrested in connection to the brutal beating of a 66-year-old woman.

On Thursday, October 10, deputies were called to a home on Snodgrass Rd. in New Tazewell.

When investigators arrived, they said they discovered Winona Ostrander had been brutally beaten. She was airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Detectives said the victim had been assaulted by her caregiver, 43-year-old Craig Douglas Chapman Jr.

The Claiborne Co. Sheriff's Office said while investigating the scene, detectives discovered several deceased and severely mutilated dogs and cats in the home and on the property.

Several living dogs and cats were rescued from the property and transported to the Claiborne County Animal Shelter.

Deputies said they had arrested Chapman the night before on charges of public Intoxication and unlawful carrying of a weapon after investigators said they found him swinging a sword.

Investigators said Chapman faced additional charges of Aggravated Assault, Aggregated Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, 5 counts of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals and Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon.

